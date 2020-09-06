Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

In other Haemonetics news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $31,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $132,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,500 shares of company stock worth $11,288,374. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAE opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

