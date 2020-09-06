Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $51,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Beer by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after purchasing an additional 210,065 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,993,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Boston Beer by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total transaction of $14,984,821.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total value of $5,336,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,681 shares of company stock worth $53,548,048. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $810.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $897.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $809.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $822.00 to $977.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $677.64.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

