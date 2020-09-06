Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340,798 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $6,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.