Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,740 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 700,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 31,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $5.72 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

