Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $52,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

10x Genomics stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $115.90.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $656,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,357,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $875,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,355,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,192 shares of company stock valued at $16,850,407 over the last three months.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.