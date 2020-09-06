Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Universal Health Services worth $55,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

