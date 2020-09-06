Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Haemonetics worth $48,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

HAE stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 22,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $2,018,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $446,324.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,500 shares of company stock worth $11,288,374 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

