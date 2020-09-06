Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Mongodb by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Mongodb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $214.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $258.05. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 132.70% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,376,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,224 shares in the company, valued at $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,571 shares of company stock valued at $21,693,799 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mongodb from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.31.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

