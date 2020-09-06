Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $287,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,162.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,600. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $55.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

