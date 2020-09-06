Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Brink’s worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after buying an additional 254,071 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 118.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 75.2% during the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Brink’s by 11.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $46.61 on Friday. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 141.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

