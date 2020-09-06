Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.