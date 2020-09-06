American International Group Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,168 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Kirby worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.37 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

