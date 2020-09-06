American International Group Inc. Sells 7,391 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,038,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 565.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 541,181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 5,538.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,374 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 372,646 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 34.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,151,332 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,430,000 after acquiring an additional 298,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 202.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 252,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,932,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Shares of IART opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,521.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

