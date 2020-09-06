Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 66.8% in the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Energizer by 7.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 33.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

