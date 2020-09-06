Colonial Trust Advisors Has $35.36 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 344,655 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,141,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,074 shares of company stock worth $30,402,080. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,644.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

