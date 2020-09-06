Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 818,731 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 186.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,731 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of BMC Stock worth $31,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 73.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in BMC Stock by 21.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the second quarter valued at $230,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMCH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of BMCH opened at $39.26 on Friday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

