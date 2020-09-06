Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,644.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.72 and a 200 day moving average of $186.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,074 shares of company stock worth $30,402,080. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

