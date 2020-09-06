NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 80.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $10,940,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 507,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,974,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 304,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,561,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 294,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

