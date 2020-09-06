Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 69.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $71.95 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.