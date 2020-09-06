AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 821.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 238.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

