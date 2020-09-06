Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 133,601 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Hexcel worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $87.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

