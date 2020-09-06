Jennifer Schneider Sells 60,266 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) President Jennifer Schneider sold 60,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $7,503,117.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 268,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Jennifer Schneider sold 13,400 shares of Livongo Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $995,620.00.

Shares of Livongo Health stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Livongo Health by 591.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 641.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,873,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVGO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

