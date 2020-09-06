Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,542.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co
Bailard Inc. Acquires 263 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
75 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. Acquired by RBO & Co. LLC
Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 78 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


