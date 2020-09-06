Bailard Inc. Acquires 263 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,542.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

