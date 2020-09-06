Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.9% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,193.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

