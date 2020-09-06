Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,542.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

