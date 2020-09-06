75 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 75 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,193.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,542.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

