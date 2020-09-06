Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys 78 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,193.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,542.83. The firm has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

