Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $9.82 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 136.3% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.