Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,542.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

