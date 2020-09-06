Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 88.8% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,193.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,542.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

