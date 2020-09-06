Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.5% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,968,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,722,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.0% in the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,193.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,542.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.