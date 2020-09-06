Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is MayTech Global Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 9.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.