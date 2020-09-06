Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43,727 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $262,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,193.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,542.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

