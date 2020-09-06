Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,193.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,542.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

