Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,542.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
