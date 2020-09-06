Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,542.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.