Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $143,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,294.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2,542.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

