Ajo LP Sells 99 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Credicorp by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Credicorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($4.66). The firm had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

