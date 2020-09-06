American International Group Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Hess by 37.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

Shares of HES opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. Hess Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,898 shares of company stock valued at $495,859 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

