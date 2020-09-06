American International Group Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2,838.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 42,125 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,255 shares of company stock worth $6,980,527. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

