American International Group Inc. Has $5.88 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Kennametal worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 119,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kennametal by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kennametal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

KMT opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.94, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.