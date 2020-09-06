MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,913,000 after purchasing an additional 234,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 924,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $67.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

