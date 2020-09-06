10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of 10x Genomics worth $32,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 363.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,168 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $239,074,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 170.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,255,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,213,000 after acquiring an additional 790,769 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,573,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,030,000 after purchasing an additional 594,693 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,250,000.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $115.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $668,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 582,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,896,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,934,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,192 shares of company stock valued at $16,850,407 in the last quarter.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

