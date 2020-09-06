Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Glaukos worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,276,000 after buying an additional 2,922,023 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Glaukos by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,643,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,860,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after purchasing an additional 624,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,393,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,876,000 after purchasing an additional 667,947 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of GKOS opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Glaukos Corp has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

