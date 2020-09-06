Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of Zillow Group worth $51,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Z opened at $83.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $92.81.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,034,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 50,928 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $4,166,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,548,044 shares of company stock worth $194,378,652. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

