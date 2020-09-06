Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,902 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $51,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $1,097,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 114,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,243 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WH opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.56, a PEG ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,142 shares of company stock worth $4,612,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

