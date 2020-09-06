Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,098,000 after buying an additional 3,053,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after buying an additional 2,402,999 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,966,000 after buying an additional 1,805,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 827.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,480,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

