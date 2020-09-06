Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $109,000 Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 206.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

