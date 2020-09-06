Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,330 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Etsy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,476,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $112.04 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $141.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $9,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,535,324. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

