Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO opened at $62.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.